M&T Bank Corp Sells 563,035 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,793 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 563,035 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Enbridge were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 494 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 588.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Enbridge

Here are the key news stories impacting Enbridge this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage shows some bullish positioning and only a small change to fair value — a recent piece notes Enbridge’s fair-value estimate moved modestly from CA$75.99 to CA$76.14 and several analysts have raised price targets into the CA$72–CA$77 range, suggesting upside remains in some analysts’ views. How The Enbridge TSX: ENB Investment Story Is Shifting As Analyst Views Converge

Analyst coverage shows some bullish positioning and only a small change to fair value — a recent piece notes Enbridge’s fair-value estimate moved modestly from CA$75.99 to CA$76.14 and several analysts have raised price targets into the CA$72–CA$77 range, suggesting upside remains in some analysts’ views. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus full‑year EPS remains near $2.22 per share even as individual shop forecasts move, indicating the market still has an anchor for expectations despite divergent analyst revisions. MarketBeat ENB overview

Consensus full‑year EPS remains near $2.22 per share even as individual shop forecasts move, indicating the market still has an anchor for expectations despite divergent analyst revisions. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors (analyst J. Carreker) repeatedly cut EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (Q1–Q4 2026, Q2–Q4 2027, FY2026 and FY2027), trimming FY2026 from $2.21 to $2.06 and FY2027 from $2.30 to $2.15 — weakening near‑term earnings visibility and lowering forward earnings power. US Capital Advisors research notes (MarketBeat)

US Capital Advisors (analyst J. Carreker) repeatedly cut EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (Q1–Q4 2026, Q2–Q4 2027, FY2026 and FY2027), trimming FY2026 from $2.21 to $2.06 and FY2027 from $2.30 to $2.15 — weakening near‑term earnings visibility and lowering forward earnings power. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought ~20,216 put contracts in a single session (roughly a 1,036% rise vs. average), signaling a notable increase in bearish bets or hedging demand that could increase near‑term volatility and downside risk. Options flow note (MarketBeat)

Enbridge Stock Up 3.8%

ENB opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.63. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities lowered shares of Enbridge from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Enbridge from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enbridge from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Enbridge to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.00.

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About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

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