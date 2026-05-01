M&T Bank Corp Sells 86,289 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,089 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 86,289 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,694 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,051 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $475,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,687,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,714,218.50. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 602,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,443,119 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $28.77 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is -300.00%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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