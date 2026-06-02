MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2.35 Million Holdings in SLB Limited $SLB

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 114.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,233 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in SLB were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in SLB by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in SLB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SLB in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in SLB by 76.0% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SLB by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company's stock.

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SLB Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. SLB Limited has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. SLB had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. SLB's payout ratio is 51.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLB news, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of SLB stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $2,998,832.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,111.78. The trade was a 52.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of SLB stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $108,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,056.49. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SLB from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLB from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SLB from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SLB from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of SLB from $56.10 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

About SLB

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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