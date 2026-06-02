MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 116.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,036 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $128.43 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $157.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is 143.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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