MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 6,582.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,039 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 262,058 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $40,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 36,274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $398,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 390.5% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $124.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.74. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citic Securities cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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