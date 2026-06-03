MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 9,783 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 111.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,530 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in eBay were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,613,332 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $5,018,121,000 after purchasing an additional 468,833 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in eBay by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $755,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,976 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in eBay by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,263,191 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $478,687,000 after purchasing an additional 141,057 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in eBay by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,134,733 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $273,035,000 after purchasing an additional 321,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $255,294,000 after purchasing an additional 113,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $116,766.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,399.06. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,953 shares of company stock worth $14,139,444. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.eBay's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Citigroup increased their target price on eBay from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore set a $96.00 target price on eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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