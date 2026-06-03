MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 112.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,356 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after buying an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock worth $688,315,000 after buying an additional 2,191,317 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 541.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,052,000 after buying an additional 1,685,529 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after buying an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $433.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The firm's 50 day moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $700.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This trade represents a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total transaction of $21,167,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,561,687 shares of company stock valued at $426,677,518. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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