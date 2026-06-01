MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 11,826 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,402 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 11,826 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $616.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $492.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $479.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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