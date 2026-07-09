Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Buys 53,862 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich boosted its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT - Free Report) by 482.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 53,862 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich owned about 0.07% of Waters worth $19,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $73,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Waters in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $401.60.

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Waters Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of WAT opened at $369.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.56 and a 200 day moving average of $346.70. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $275.05 and a 52-week high of $414.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Waters had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Waters has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

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