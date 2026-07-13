Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $103.72 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 56,921 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.5% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Broadcom were worth $103,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 177,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $61,505,000 after buying an additional 24,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 6,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,644 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,964. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $399.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.58 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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