Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $35.45 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 1,021.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,593 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 116,214 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $35,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 11,159 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Sun Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 41,968 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Indivisible Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $6,653,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,883,468.75. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 51,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $19,198,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 303,525 shares in the company, valued at $112,304,250. This represents a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,557 shares of company stock valued at $66,925,452. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $374.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.75 and a 52 week high of $416.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $386.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cadence Design Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadence Design Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cadence Design Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here