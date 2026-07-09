Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $45.04 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,422 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,469 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $45,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.4%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $271.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $263.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.45 and a 1-year high of $290.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. Howmet Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.95.

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About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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