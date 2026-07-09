Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Invests $44.77 Million in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 410,383 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $44,773,000. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich owned about 0.12% of Ares Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 6,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARES. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ares Management from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ares Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $118.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.07. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $195.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Ares Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 251.16%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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