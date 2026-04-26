Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Lowers Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68 shares of the company's stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 131 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.0% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,835.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,593.21 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,776.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,983.77. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 50.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about MercadoLibre

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

Positive Sentiment: DBS issued a positive report highlighting favorable fundamentals or outlook for MercadoLibre, which can support demand for the shares by reinforcing growth expectations. DBS positive report

DBS issued a positive report highlighting favorable fundamentals or outlook for MercadoLibre, which can support demand for the shares by reinforcing growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4 highlights and coverage of MercadoLibre’s marketplace strength (revenue growth, GMV, or segment momentum noted in market roundups) support the constructive narrative for long-term growth. Q4 highlights

Recent Q4 highlights and coverage of MercadoLibre’s marketplace strength (revenue growth, GMV, or segment momentum noted in market roundups) support the constructive narrative for long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: “Brokers suggest investing” coverage reiterates bullish sell‑side sentiment but notes the limits of average broker ratings — helpful for flow but not a fresh catalyst. Broker commentary

“Brokers suggest investing” coverage reiterates bullish sell‑side sentiment but notes the limits of average broker ratings — helpful for flow but not a fresh catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data is uninformative (zero/NaN in the release) and does not indicate a short squeeze risk or cap on downside at present. (Data shows effectively no days-to-cover.)

Reported short-interest data is uninformative (zero/NaN in the release) and does not indicate a short squeeze risk or cap on downside at present. (Data shows effectively no days-to-cover.) Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded MELI from “hold” to “strong sell,” a move that can pressure sentiment and trigger selling by momentum-focused funds. Zacks downgrade TickerReport

Zacks downgraded MELI from “hold” to “strong sell,” a move that can pressure sentiment and trigger selling by momentum-focused funds. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noted a steeper intraday decline versus the market recently, signaling short-term selling pressure and volatility for the stock. Price weakness coverage

Coverage noted a steeper intraday decline versus the market recently, signaling short-term selling pressure and volatility for the stock. Negative Sentiment: James Hambro & Partners materially trimmed its MELI stake — a notable institutional sale tied to concerns over rising competition and rapid credit expansion, which increases downside risk if others follow. Stake sale article

James Hambro & Partners materially trimmed its MELI stake — a notable institutional sale tied to concerns over rising competition and rapid credit expansion, which increases downside risk if others follow. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald issued a pessimistic forecast for MELI’s share price, adding to the negative analyst noise that can weigh on shorter-term performance. Cantor Fitzgerald note

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research cut MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,685.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Further Reading

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