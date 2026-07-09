Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Purchases 168,849 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 16,668.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,862 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 168,849 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $241.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.62 and a 200-day moving average of $225.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $188.16 and a one year high of $315.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. Automatic Data Processing's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $246.21.

Read Our Latest Report on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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