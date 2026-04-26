Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Purchases Shares of 9,791 Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,791 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 764.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 333,971 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 295,333 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total value of $3,951,664.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,951,664.54. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total transaction of $616,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,890,823.97. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 451,648 shares of company stock worth $48,297,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is presently 720.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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