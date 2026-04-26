Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Reduces Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich cut its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,635 shares of the company's stock after selling 235,578 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,369,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.31.

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Albertsons Companies Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE ACI opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.49 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Albertsons Companies's payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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