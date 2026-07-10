Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Sells 25,255 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich trimmed its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,255 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Cencora were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its stake in Cencora by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,534 shares of the company's stock worth $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 73,452 shares of the company's stock worth $22,025,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $302.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.09. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.82 and a twelve month high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore set a $360.00 price objective on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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