Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Sells 59,323 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,417 shares of the company's stock after selling 59,323 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 952.6% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar General Stock Down 1.2%

DG stock opened at $120.63 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $132.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.25 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial set a $139.00 target price on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Dollar General to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $146.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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