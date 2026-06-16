Munro Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Munro Partners grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP - Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,240 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the quarter. Munro Partners owned 0.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

In other news, CFO David Tyler Krant acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,415. The trade was a 115.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIP. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.63.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's payout ratio is currently 275.76%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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