Munro Partners Has $106.97 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Munro Partners raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,257 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 140,005 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 2.8% of Munro Partners' portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Munro Partners owned 0.15% of Johnson Controls International worth $106,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,684,645 shares of the company's stock worth $3,165,286,000 after buying an additional 163,167 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,655,105 shares of the company's stock worth $2,712,949,000 after purchasing an additional 718,245 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239,953 shares of the company's stock worth $2,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 280,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $927,739,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,535,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,526,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.86 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The business's 50 day moving average price is $140.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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