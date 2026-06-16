Munro Partners Has $11.98 Million Stake in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Munro Partners increased its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,480 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Munro Partners owned about 0.12% of Nova worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,664,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,493,657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $490,502,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 2,128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,641 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,121,000 after buying an additional 122,869 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,762 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $354,172,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $494.00 target price on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nova from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $518.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVMI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yaniv Garty sold 426 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total transaction of $219,172.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,530.62. This trade represents a 17.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 426 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total transaction of $219,172.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,812.13. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,411 shares of company stock worth $1,243,018. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nova Trading Up 3.9%

Nova stock opened at $605.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $510.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.16. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $615.99.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. Nova had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Nova's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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