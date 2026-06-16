Munro Partners Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Munro Partners lowered its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 200,770 shares during the quarter. Munro Partners' holdings in Insulet were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Insulet by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 551,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $157,128,000 after purchasing an additional 142,922 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 148.2% in the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 106,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,719 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 38.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Insulet by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Insulet by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 225,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $64,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70,607 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore dropped their price target on Insulet from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Insulet from $288.00 to $208.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Insulet from $360.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $240.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $148.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock's 50-day moving average is $168.80 and its 200-day moving average is $230.66. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer purchased 2,790 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This trade represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

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