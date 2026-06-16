Munro Partners Has $87.80 Million Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Munro Partners grew its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 2,371.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,586 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 752,846 shares during the quarter. SharkNinja accounts for about 2.3% of Munro Partners' investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Munro Partners owned about 0.56% of SharkNinja worth $87,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 5.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,936 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC raised its position in SharkNinja by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company's stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SharkNinja by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 64.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company's stock.

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SharkNinja Trading Down 0.2%

SN opened at $133.51 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $115.25. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.12 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SharkNinja

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $145.00 price target on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SN

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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