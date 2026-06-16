Munro Partners Raises Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Munro Partners raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,074 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the quarter. Munro Partners' holdings in Linde were worth $26,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blalock Williams LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Linde by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mayport LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 504 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $541.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $521.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $241.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm's fifty day moving average is $505.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.76. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $525.87.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Linde's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

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