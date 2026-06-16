Munro Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Munro Partners grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,283 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Munro Partners' holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock worth $96,916,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company's stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $33,583,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,734 shares of the company's stock worth $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $270.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business's 50 day moving average is $254.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.06 and a 12-month high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.Howmet Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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