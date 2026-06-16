Munro Partners Sells 2,090 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Munro Partners reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,322 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Munro Partners owned about 0.05% of Quanta Services worth $32,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $723.96 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.69 and a 1 year high of $788.75. The firm has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a PE ratio of 99.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $678.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.28.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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