MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 281,969 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $35,328,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.4% of MV Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.30.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.0%

ABT opened at $88.48 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 70.59%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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