MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,792 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in McDonald's by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in McDonald's by 2.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at McDonald's

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $279.00 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $271.85 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The company has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.99.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Weiss Ratings lowered McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald's has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

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McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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