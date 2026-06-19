MV Capital Management Inc. Invests $1 Million in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price target on Marriott International in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4%

Marriott International stock opened at $396.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.76 and a twelve month high of $410.98. The company has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

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