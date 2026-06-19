MV Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.66 Million in Accenture PLC $ACN

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,912 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Accenture by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,702,869 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $993,480,000 after acquiring an additional 904,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,746.28. The trade was a 27.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Stock Down 18.8%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $126.75 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $178.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $307.77. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.75 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Accenture's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.40%.

Accenture News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture beat Q3 EPS estimates, reporting $3.80 per share versus $3.70 expected, and revenue rose 5.6% year over year, showing the business is still growing. Accenture Reports Third-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Accenture beat Q3 EPS estimates, reporting $3.80 per share versus $3.70 expected, and revenue rose 5.6% year over year, showing the business is still growing. Positive Sentiment: Managed services and cybersecurity remain bright spots, with the company also announcing cybersecurity-related deals and acquisitions that could support longer-term growth. Cybersecurity platform announcement

Managed services and cybersecurity remain bright spots, with the company also announcing cybersecurity-related deals and acquisitions that could support longer-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame the weakness as partly tied to slower enterprise AI adoption, with some arguing Accenture could benefit later as an AI implementation partner rather than being structurally impaired.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame the weakness as partly tied to slower enterprise AI adoption, with some arguing Accenture could benefit later as an AI implementation partner rather than being structurally impaired. Negative Sentiment: The biggest pressure point is the reduced revenue outlook, which suggests customers are still cautious on discretionary IT spending and consulting projects. Top Midday Decliners

The biggest pressure point is the reduced revenue outlook, which suggests customers are still cautious on discretionary IT spending and consulting projects. Negative Sentiment: Several brokerages turned more cautious, including William Blair’s downgrade to “market perform” and BNP Paribas Exane’s lower price target, adding to the pressure on the stock. William Blair downgrade

Several brokerages turned more cautious, including William Blair’s downgrade to “market perform” and BNP Paribas Exane’s lower price target, adding to the pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus in the quarter, reinforcing concerns that growth is slowing even though profitability remains solid.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair downgraded Accenture from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $282.00 target price on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $232.41.

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Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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