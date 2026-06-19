MV Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.68 Million in CME Group Inc. $CME

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. UBS Group reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $266.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CME Group from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $320.00 target price on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $305.18.

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CME Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: CME announced a planned CEO succession: longtime chief Terry Duffy will step down in March 2027 and transition to executive chairman, while President and CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick will become CEO. The move also makes Fitzpatrick CME’s first woman chief executive, which supports continuity but adds some near-term uncertainty around the handoff. Article Title

CME announced a planned CEO succession: longtime chief Terry Duffy will step down in March 2027 and transition to executive chairman, while President and CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick will become CEO. The move also makes Fitzpatrick CME’s first woman chief executive, which supports continuity but adds some near-term uncertainty around the handoff. Neutral Sentiment: The company also highlighted its long-term leadership change in multiple interviews and reports, which may reassure investors that the transition is orderly rather than sudden. Article Title

The company also highlighted its long-term leadership change in multiple interviews and reports, which may reassure investors that the transition is orderly rather than sudden. Negative Sentiment: CME said it plans to sue the CFTC over approval of crypto perpetual futures, arguing the regulator is improperly treating these products as swaps rather than futures. The legal fight raises regulatory risk and could create uncertainty around CME’s crypto derivatives strategy. Article Title

CME said it plans to sue the CFTC over approval of crypto perpetual futures, arguing the regulator is improperly treating these products as swaps rather than futures. The legal fight raises regulatory risk and could create uncertainty around CME’s crypto derivatives strategy. Negative Sentiment: Several headlines repeated the lawsuit plan, suggesting the issue is the main driver of today’s weakness as investors focus on possible friction with regulators and the implications for future product approvals. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total transaction of $10,447,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,606,111.30. This trade represents a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $1,752,536.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,438,860.26. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $246.38 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $280.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.50. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.56 and a 52 week high of $329.16. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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