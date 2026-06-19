MV Capital Management Inc. Makes New $583,000 Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,992 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $531.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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