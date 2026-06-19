MV Capital Management Inc. Makes New $935,000 Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,156 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Negative Sentiment: IBM shares fell after Accenture narrowed its fiscal 2026 sales guidance, sparking concern that enterprise IT spending and services demand could be softer across the sector.

IBM shares fell after Accenture narrowed its fiscal 2026 sales guidance, sparking concern that enterprise IT spending and services demand could be softer across the sector. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary said IBM stock remained under pressure intraday as traders reacted to the peer warning, with the move extending a recent downtrend in the shares.

Market commentary said IBM stock remained under pressure intraday as traders reacted to the peer warning, with the move extending a recent downtrend in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: IBM also released a study highlighting rising AI dependencies and sovereignty risks for enterprises, which reinforces IBM’s positioning in AI governance but is not an immediate earnings catalyst.

IBM also released a study highlighting rising AI dependencies and sovereignty risks for enterprises, which reinforces IBM’s positioning in AI governance but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported IBM executives discussing Europe’s push for tech sovereignty at the G7 and VivaTech, underscoring IBM’s relevance in AI and cloud infrastructure discussions, though this is more strategic than market-moving today.

Reuters reported IBM executives discussing Europe’s push for tech sovereignty at the G7 and VivaTech, underscoring IBM’s relevance in AI and cloud infrastructure discussions, though this is more strategic than market-moving today. Positive Sentiment: Separately, IBM Maximo Application Suite was used in a successful SaaS migration for a major Asia-Pacific resort operator, showing continued enterprise adoption of IBM software. Sedin Technologies Completes IBM Maximo Application Suite SaaS Migration for Major Asia-Pacific Resort Operator Across Five Properties

International Business Machines Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $251.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.90. The company has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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