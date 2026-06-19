MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,105 MSCI Inc $MSCI

MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,105 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,320,761 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,884,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in MSCI by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,755,747 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,581,055,000 after acquiring an additional 361,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,556 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,415,713,000 after purchasing an additional 52,242 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $829,781,000 after purchasing an additional 168,405 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MSCI by 36.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $606,674,000 after purchasing an additional 282,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 price target on MSCI in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $697.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

More MSCI News

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Negative Sentiment: MSCI released its 2026 Global Market Accessibility Review, and the report highlighted market-access concerns in several countries, including South Korea and Indonesia, ahead of the company’s key annual classification review. Those findings can weigh on sentiment because they underscore ongoing friction in markets MSCI monitors for index inclusion decisions. Article title

MSCI released its 2026 Global Market Accessibility Review, and the report highlighted market-access concerns in several countries, including South Korea and Indonesia, ahead of the company’s key annual classification review. Those findings can weigh on sentiment because they underscore ongoing friction in markets MSCI monitors for index inclusion decisions. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports said MSCI downgraded Indonesia’s “information flow” rating to negative and flagged transparency and accessibility issues. That raises the risk that Indonesia could face less favorable index treatment, which may pressure MSCI shares because it suggests tougher classification outcomes ahead. Article title

Multiple reports said MSCI downgraded Indonesia’s “information flow” rating to negative and flagged transparency and accessibility issues. That raises the risk that Indonesia could face less favorable index treatment, which may pressure MSCI shares because it suggests tougher classification outcomes ahead. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg and other outlets reported worsening information-flow conditions in Indonesia ahead of MSCI’s verdict, reinforcing investor concern that the company may deliver more restrictive market-access assessments. Article title

Bloomberg and other outlets reported worsening information-flow conditions in Indonesia ahead of MSCI’s verdict, reinforcing investor concern that the company may deliver more restrictive market-access assessments. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching the upcoming MSCI annual market classification review, including the possibility of changes involving Argentina, but the outcome is still pending. Until the decisions are announced, the news flow is mainly keeping the stock in focus rather than changing fundamentals. Article title

Investors are watching the upcoming MSCI annual market classification review, including the possibility of changes involving Argentina, but the outcome is still pending. Until the decisions are announced, the news flow is mainly keeping the stock in focus rather than changing fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst-style article argued MSCI may still be attractively valued as a “passive investing toll booth,” but this is commentary rather than a new company catalyst. Article title

MSCI Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $581.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.51. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $501.08 and a 12 month high of $644.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.91 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report).

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