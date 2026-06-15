MYDA Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Centrus Energy comprises about 1.2% of MYDA Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Centrus Energy worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $62,286.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LEU stock opened at $162.73 on Monday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $144.65 and a 1-year high of $464.25. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $189.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.72. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.40%.The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Centrus Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Centrus Energy from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Centrus Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Centrus Energy from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrus Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.18.

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Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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