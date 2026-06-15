MYDA Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Free Report) by 350.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Peloton Interactive worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,776,627 shares of the company's stock worth $66,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331,510 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,533,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,344 shares of the company's stock worth $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,796,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5,654.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,705,661 shares of the company's stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,021 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.54. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 19,806 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $99,426.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 125,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,062.24. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Saqib Baig sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 234,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,324,700.36. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,047 shares of company stock worth $1,024,633. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Peloton Interactive from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Peloton Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

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