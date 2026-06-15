MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Universal Technical Institute as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UTI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 47.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,564 shares of the company's stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth about $1,226,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 23.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,688 shares of the company's stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,223 shares of the company's stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $49.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UTI

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director Linda J. Srere sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 127,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,566.76. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $182,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,006,810.44. This trade represents a 15.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,023,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,087,270. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

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