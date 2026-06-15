MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Lincoln Educational Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,235 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company's stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the company's stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadtrust LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the company's stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LINC shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Griffin Securities set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LINC

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, SVP Alexandra M. Luster sold 1,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $99,869.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 100,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,029,189.93. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $792,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,972,647.70. The trade was a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,813,624. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

Further Reading

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