Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,560 shares of the company's stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,466 shares of the company's stock worth $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,295 shares of the company's stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company's stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company's stock worth $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on AppLovin from $740.00 to $716.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered AppLovin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AppLovin from $560.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $669.62.

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AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $492.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business's 50 day moving average is $479.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.31. The company has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $320.00 and a 12 month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.89, for a total transaction of $11,317,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 243,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,055,090.29. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total value of $74,331,545.90. Following the sale, the director owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 306,668 shares of company stock valued at $145,923,868 in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi added AppLovin to its “Upside 90-Day Catalyst Watch,” suggesting a near-term catalyst could help support the stock. Citi Adds “Upside 90-Day Catalyst Watch” on AppLovin Corporation (APP)

Citi added AppLovin to its “Upside 90-Day Catalyst Watch,” suggesting a near-term catalyst could help support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive, with recent notes reaffirming bullish ratings and one article highlighting AppLovin’s recent gains and expected EPS growth of more than 40% annually over the next five years. AppLovin Corporation (APP) Up More Than 12% Over the Past Month, Here’s Why it is an Unstoppable Growth Stock

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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