Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,760 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,645,427,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on Lam Research (LRCX) to $335 from $275, citing higher wafer fabrication equipment estimates and reinforcing a constructive outlook for chip tools demand. MarketScreener

Barclays raised its price target on to $335 from $275, citing higher wafer fabrication equipment estimates and reinforcing a constructive outlook for chip tools demand. Positive Sentiment: Another report said semiconductor equipment stocks, including Lam Research , were trading near record highs as investors continued to bet on strong AI-driven demand for new chip gear. Applied Materials, Other Chip Gear Stocks At Record Highs

Another report said semiconductor equipment stocks, including , were trading near record highs as investors continued to bet on strong AI-driven demand for new chip gear. Positive Sentiment: UBS previously lifted its price target on LRCX to $375 from $310, helping fuel the recent rally in the stock. Why Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Is Trading Up Today

UBS previously lifted its price target on to $375 from $310, helping fuel the recent rally in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Lam Research was also mentioned in a broader “unstoppable growth stocks” screen and in investor commentary highlighting its strategic role in the semiconductor industry, but these items did not include new company-specific fundamentals.

Lam Research was also mentioned in a broader “unstoppable growth stocks” screen and in investor commentary highlighting its strategic role in the semiconductor industry, but these items did not include new company-specific fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive analyst action, Lam Research recently slipped as the semiconductor sector came under pressure, with a broader “correction underway” narrative weighing on chip stocks. Lam Research (LRCX) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.01.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $321.80 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $280.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.09. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $349.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $402.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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