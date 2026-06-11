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Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Written by MarketBeat
June 11, 2026
Caterpillar logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Myriad Asset Management Advisors opened a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter, buying 5,942 shares valued at about $3.4 million. The stake represents roughly 1.0% of its portfolio and makes CAT its 24th-largest holding.
  • Caterpillar delivered strong operating results, posting Q1 EPS of $5.54 versus expectations of $4.65 and revenue of $17.42 billion, up 22.2% year over year. The company also highlighted improving demand across Construction and Power & Energy, supporting a bullish outlook.
  • The board approved an 8% dividend increase to $1.63 per share, and analysts remain broadly positive with multiple target raises and an average rating of Moderate Buy. However, the stock has also seen heavy insider selling and some commentary warns it may be stretched after a sharp run-up.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Caterpillar.

Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.0% of Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $860.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $933.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $856.74 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $844.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $722.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.70 and a 1-year high of $946.83. The company has a market cap of $394.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Caterpillar's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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