Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Buys New Shares in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 283,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,300,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.16% of MP Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,589,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,908 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,921,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,243 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 14,861,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $996,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1,320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 954,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,934,000 after purchasing an additional 887,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,858,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on MP Materials

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -160.97 and a beta of 1.90. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.65.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The company's revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Key MP Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 259,179 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $16,595,231.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,505,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $800,756,938.95. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,176,275. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 366,000 shares of company stock worth $23,469,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

See Also

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