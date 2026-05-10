Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $11.70 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,981 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 63,032 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned 0.14% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd now owns 17,673 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 436,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,468,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 851,544 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,675,000 after buying an additional 163,508 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is currently -45.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $55.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $25,835.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,108.20. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas bought 3,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,984. This represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,811,900. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

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