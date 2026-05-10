Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $21.31 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,340 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned 0.13% of Zillow Group worth $21,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 48,575 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,687 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $310,133.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,098. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 13,661 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $604,499.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,248.50. The trade was a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 60,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company's stock.

More Zillow Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zillow reported Q1 earnings of $0.53 per share, topping estimates, with revenue of $708 million also slightly ahead of expectations. The company also highlighted strong for-sale growth, faster Rentals momentum, and nearly doubled mortgage originations, reinforcing the case that its broader platform strategy is working. Article Title

Zillow reported Q1 earnings of $0.53 per share, topping estimates, with revenue of $708 million also slightly ahead of expectations. The company also highlighted strong for-sale growth, faster Rentals momentum, and nearly doubled mortgage originations, reinforcing the case that its broader platform strategy is working. Positive Sentiment: Several commentators said Zillow’s earnings power remains intact, pointing to share gains, deeper monetization, and growth in new products such as AI tools, seller services, and pre-marketing initiatives. Article Title

Several commentators said Zillow’s earnings power remains intact, pointing to share gains, deeper monetization, and growth in new products such as AI tools, seller services, and pre-marketing initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Zillow from hold to strong-buy, which can support sentiment by signaling improving analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Article Title

Zacks Research upgraded Zillow from hold to strong-buy, which can support sentiment by signaling improving analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Another bullish take argued that investors are underestimating Zillow’s AI-driven platform transformation and its ability to grow into a more integrated real-estate ecosystem. Article Title

Another bullish take argued that investors are underestimating Zillow’s AI-driven platform transformation and its ability to grow into a more integrated real-estate ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan and KBW both trimmed price targets, but kept their broader ratings intact. That suggests Wall Street still sees upside, though the lowered targets may cap enthusiasm in the near term. Article Title

JPMorgan and KBW both trimmed price targets, but kept their broader ratings intact. That suggests Wall Street still sees upside, though the lowered targets may cap enthusiasm in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Zillow’s Q1 report and related coverage also emphasized higher profit, but lower traffic and a mixed housing backdrop, leaving the market focused on whether growth can continue without sacrificing margins. Article Title

Zillow’s Q1 report and related coverage also emphasized higher profit, but lower traffic and a mixed housing backdrop, leaving the market focused on whether growth can continue without sacrificing margins. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen and Pomerantz, announced or reiterated securities class action investigations tied to alleged misleading business information, adding legal risk and uncertainty for investors. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen and Pomerantz, announced or reiterated securities class action investigations tied to alleged misleading business information, adding legal risk and uncertainty for investors. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, some market coverage said the stock slipped because Q2 guidance failed to impress, suggesting investors were looking for a stronger forward outlook than Zillow provided. Article Title

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Z opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.07. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $93.88. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.10 million. Zillow Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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