Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Takes $10.18 Million Position in Savara Inc. $SVRA

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,688,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,182,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned 0.83% of Savara as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Savara by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Savara by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Savara by 52.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Savara by 14.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Savara by 930.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SVRA. Wall Street Zen cut Savara from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair set a $10.00 target price on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Savara in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Savara currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Savara

Savara Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of SVRA opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.28. Savara Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Savara Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc NASDAQ: SVRA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

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