NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC - Free Report) by 510.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,768 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of NAPCO Security Technologies worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,899 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 62.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,789 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 295,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 75.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,290 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 254,007 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 351.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 76,478 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

Get NSSC alerts: Sign Up

NAPCO Security Technologies Stock Performance

NSSC stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.54.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 18.70%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSSC. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NSSC

Insider Transactions at NAPCO Security Technologies

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 129,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $5,834,393.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,152,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,840,897.24. This represents a 10.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NAPCO Security Technologies

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: NSSC is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company's product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO's offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NAPCO Security Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NAPCO Security Technologies wasn't on the list.

While NAPCO Security Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here