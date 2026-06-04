Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 5,468 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,204 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reiterated a Buy rating on NVIDIA and set a $270 price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Needham reiterated a rating on NVIDIA and set a price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap at Computex, including the RTX Spark AI PC chip , which could open a new consumer-PC growth avenue beyond data centers.

Several articles highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap at Computex, including the , which could open a new consumer-PC growth avenue beyond data centers. Positive Sentiment: More partner news reinforced NVIDIA’s ecosystem strength, including collaborations involving Navitas , Aptiv , Coherent , Lightmatter , and Ayar Labs , all tied to NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure push.

More partner news reinforced NVIDIA’s ecosystem strength, including collaborations involving , , , , and , all tied to NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure push. Neutral Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s comments that the AI build-out is still accelerating and that NVIDIA has enough supply for robust CPU and GPU growth support the long-term story, but they are not an immediate catalyst on their own. Reuters: Nvidia CEO says has capacity to supply robust CPU and GPU growth

Jensen Huang’s comments that the AI build-out is still accelerating and that NVIDIA has enough supply for robust CPU and GPU growth support the long-term story, but they are not an immediate catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: NVDA also remained in the spotlight for headline-grabbing coverage around dividends, AI-PC expansion, and comparisons with peers like Broadcom and AMD, but those are mostly narrative items rather than fresh earnings news.

NVDA also remained in the spotlight for headline-grabbing coverage around dividends, AI-PC expansion, and comparisons with peers like Broadcom and AMD, but those are mostly narrative items rather than fresh earnings news. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear concerned about valuation and a possible AI bubble after the stock’s strong move, with some commentary noting that capital is rotating into other AI beneficiaries such as Broadcom , Marvell , and even non-chip infrastructure names.

Investors appear concerned about valuation and a possible AI bubble after the stock’s strong move, with some commentary noting that capital is rotating into other AI beneficiaries such as , , and even non-chip infrastructure names. Negative Sentiment: There was also a minor overhang from political insider selling, including Senator Sheldon Whitehouse disclosing a sale of NVDA shares, which may add to near-term caution. Finbold: U.S. politician suspiciously dumps Nvidia stock after 10 years

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NVDA opened at $214.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $138.83 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $201.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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