Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $428,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Narus Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Karras Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,406,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts: Sign Up

Deckers Outdoor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Deckers Outdoor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deckers beat Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $0.96 versus $0.81 expected and revenue of $1.12 billion versus $1.09 billion forecast, helped by continued strength in HOKA and UGG. Article Title

Deckers beat Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $0.96 versus $0.81 expected and revenue of $1.12 billion versus $1.09 billion forecast, helped by continued strength in HOKA and UGG. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY2027 guidance, with EPS outlook of $7.30 to $7.45 and revenue guidance above Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence in demand trends. Article Title

The company raised FY2027 guidance, with EPS outlook of $7.30 to $7.45 and revenue guidance above Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence in demand trends. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the report, with UBS lifting its price target to $161 and reiterating a Buy rating, while Needham reaffirmed Buy and a $138 target. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after the report, with UBS lifting its price target to $161 and reiterating a Buy rating, while Needham reaffirmed Buy and a $138 target. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted record sales, strong HOKA momentum, and ongoing UGG demand, but also noted investors are still weighing the durability of the outlook. Article Title

Media coverage highlighted record sales, strong HOKA momentum, and ongoing UGG demand, but also noted investors are still weighing the durability of the outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary comparing DECK with Nike and other consumer stocks does not appear to be a direct stock catalyst, but it may keep investor attention on valuation and relative growth prospects. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $120.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DECK stock opened at $106.45 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $126.50. The firm's 50 day moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average is $101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deckers Outdoor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deckers Outdoor wasn't on the list.

While Deckers Outdoor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here