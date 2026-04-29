Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deere & Company alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,583,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,514,053,000 after buying an additional 198,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,233,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,850,687,000 after acquiring an additional 322,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,244,670,000 after acquiring an additional 141,790 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,199.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,864,701 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $868,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,239 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,815,007 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $829,930,000 after acquiring an additional 323,512 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $564.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $433.00 and a 12-month high of $674.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $592.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Deere & Company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

More Deere & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $521.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $502.00 to $672.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $655.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deere & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deere & Company wasn't on the list.

While Deere & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here